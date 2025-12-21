PastForward: Rukmini Vijayakumar on what anchors bharatanatyam in Bengaluru

So naturally, when curating our special anniversary edition, we turned to her expertise, experience and old tales that shaped Bengaluru’s classical industry dance.

“When I began my journey as a performer in Bengaluru, the dance scene was very different. There weren’t nearly as many festivals as there are today, nor were there as many venues. We mostly had places like Ravindra Kalakshetra, Chowdiah Hall and ADA Rangamandira, along with a few smaller spaces. In those days, I was writing a lot of physical letters, sending videotapes, printing out reviews, compiling 50 to 60-page documents to post to festival curators. Now we have several small, accessible performance venues like Shoonya, Sabha, Medai and BIC — theatres with much more intimate capacities. Their presence has made the city’s art scene far more vibrant,” Rukmini tells us.