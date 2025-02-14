Danseuse Priyadarsini Govind is in Bengaluru for ‘Suvai,’ a performance as a part of the ‘Your Artist Festival’

Do tell us about what it will focus on and why is it called Suvai?

The evening will focus on abhinaya, exploring lyrical compositions and emotions, different situations and characters. What I will be doing is choosing different kinds of compositions in different languages with different themes and exploring them as an emotional landscape. Suvai means taste or flavour. In the Indian arts, you have bhava and rasa. Bhava is the emotion that is expressed by the artiste and rasa is the experience of the audience. Rasa in Tamil is Suvai and seemed apt.