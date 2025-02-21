From 'Urvasi' to 'Muqabla', Prabhu Dheva’s iconic moves to come alive on stage

We all danced with our siblings, cousins, and friends to Urvasi Urvasi whenever it played as kids. Decades later, it still rules road trip playlists, pub anthems, and party floors. But now, we have a rare chance to dance to its iconic hook steps with the man himself—Prabhu Dheva.

The legendary dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker is set to bring his magic live on stage with Vibe, India’s first-ever live-in dance concert. His name is etched in the history of Indian dance. Be it the effortless swag of Muqabla or the unforgettable steps of Urvasi Urvasi, he didn’t just dance—he revolutionised movement on screen. Decades later, his charisma remains unmatched, and now, he is taking his art to a whole new level with a never-before-seen live spectacle.

With a career spanning over three decades, countless awards, and an influence that transcends language barriers, Prabhu Dheva remains a force in the entertainment industry. As he prepares to take center stage, we catch up with him to talk about the concert, his journey, and what fans can expect from this groundbreaking event.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to bring a dance concert to India?

It was something I had thought about many years ago, not here, but abroad. However, it didn’t happen then. The people around me recently suggested we do it again, and I asked if it was possible. They assured me it was, and after trying, here we are.

What kind of dance styles can we expect at the concert?

It will definitely feature my style of dance. The audience can expect a mix of everything I’ve been known for—classic moves, contemporary styles, and, of course, some of the signature steps I’m recognised for.

How are you preparing physically and mentally for the concert?

Physically, I’m training every day. I’ve had to adjust my diet too. I usually eat breakfast at 11 am and dinner around 5.30 pm to 6 pm. Just porridge and curd rice, along with chia seeds and fruits in the morning.

Mentally, I just focus on giving my best. There’s no alternative but to keep pushing myself.

What does your typical day of rehearsals look like?

I usually start at 11 am and rehearse until 5 pm, but it’s not continuous. I’ll do choreography, then rest, then go back to dancing. It’s a cycle of dancing, sitting, and working with my other choreographers to fine-tune everything. It’s a team effort, and we make sure everything flows seamlessly.

What challenges do you face personally while preparing for a concert like this?

Injuries are a part of the process. With intense dancing, muscle spasms, knee pain, and back pain are common. It’s exhausting, and sometimes, I don’t get enough sleep. But that’s normal. The effort, the magic, the attraction—it all has to come together on stage. I push myself to give 200 per cent.

How different is choreographing for a live concert versus a movie?

In a movie, it’s shot-by-shot, but on stage, it’s one continuous shot. The energy needs to remain high, and the audience must feel the magic, even though it’s physically tiring. You can’t show exhaustion. The choreography in a concert is a lot more immediate and requires a constant energy flow.

You’ve been in the industry for over three decades, and yet every new step of yours leaves audiences in awe. How do you come up with those unique moves?

It’s just years of experience. People have been watching me for 30-35 years now, and I guess that consistency builds a connection. When I hear a track, sometimes the steps just come to me naturally. Honestly, I don’t consciously plan them; they just happen. Whatever clicks at the moment, that’s what I go with. Some might not like everything, and that’s okay—I accept that. But the love is what keeps me going.

What’s your favourite hook step?

Whatever the audience loves becomes my favourite. It’s all about what resonates with them.

What’s your favourite childhood memory?

I have a lot of great memories, but one that stands out is from Deepavali. I loved Bijili crackers, the small ones. I would buy a whole packet of 100 and keep bursting them slowly, enjoying the process. Now, I prefer flower pots, the 250-shot ones.

Another strong memory from my childhood is my love for sweets. I am a huge sweet lover—chocolate, cakes, ice creams, you name it! When I was young and just starting as a choreographer, I would sometimes eat 10-15 ice creams at once after a late-night shoot. I’d go to an ice cream shop, indulge myself, and then head back. Those were fun times!

What’s one piece of advice you would give to your younger self?

I wouldn’t change anything. Everything worked out just as it was meant to.

Do you follow any particular philosophy in life?

I live by 'Take it easy'. I don’t take anything way too seriously. Life is about enjoying the moments.