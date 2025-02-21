Indian & Russian artistes unite for ‘Spasibo Shankara’: A Maha Shivratri dance and music Celebration

This Maha Shivratri, Bengaluru is all set to witness a benevolent dedication of the performing arts to the almighty Shiva as Spasibo Shankara will reflect the cultural convergence of Indian and Russian artistes. This event will showcase a remarkable collaboration between maestros of Indian classical music and dances from both nations.

Renowned dancer and choreographer, Rashme Hegde collaborates for this special occasion, with members of the White Lotus Group, the first Indian classical dance group in Moscow, some of whom she mentored decades ago. She explains the show is, “a celebration of us coming together and it will be something nice because everybody will be talking of their reflections.” The show, divided into two parts will involve performances invoking the spirit of Shankara and will later go on to include the coming together of many musical artistes bringing their best expressions in Free Spirit Jam.