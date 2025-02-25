Jayanthi Srivatsan’s performance promises to be a soulful exploration, one where the lines between the physical and the divine blur

In the sacred silence of the stage, where every gesture and movement tells a story, Chennai based Bharatanatyam dancer Jayanthi Srivatsan prepares to take us on a journey of devotion, surrender, and divine rhythm. Through the timeless art of Bharatanatyam, she brings to life Esan Adi Saranam, a performance that is less a showcase and more an offering—a heartfelt surrender at the feet of Lord Shiva. The evening promises to be a soulful exploration, one where the lines between the physical and the divine blur, where every footfall speaks of reverence, and every movement channels the cosmic energy of the universe.

The performance begins with the vibrant Nandi Chol, where Nandi, Lord Shiva’s devoted bull and his sacred vehicle, sets the rhythm of the evening. Through rhythmic syllables, Nandi sings the praises of Lord Shiva, calling the Lord to dance, and in that dance, we see the embodiment of devotion. As Jayanthi explains, “The pieces chosen for this evening highlight two essential forms of devotion—bhakti and sringara bhakti. Nandi’s invocation speaks of pure bhakti, the simplicity and purity of a devotee’s love, while the central varnam brings forth the emotional depth of sringara bhakti—devotion infused with love, longing, and a deep yearning for the Lord’s recognition.”