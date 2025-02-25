Jayanthi Srivatsan’s performance promises to be a soulful exploration, one where the lines between the physical and the divine blur

In the sacred silence of the stage, where every gesture and movement tells a story, Chennai based Bharatanatyam dancer Jayanthi Srivatsan prepares to take us on a journey of devotion, surrender, and divine rhythm. Through the timeless art of Bharatanatyam, she brings to life Esan Adi Saranam, a performance that is less a showcase and more an offering—a heartfelt surrender at the feet of Lord Shiva. The evening promises to be a soulful exploration, one where the lines between the physical and the divine blur, where every footfall speaks of reverence, and every movement channels the cosmic energy of the universe.
The performance begins with the vibrant Nandi Chol, where Nandi, Lord Shiva’s devoted bull and his sacred vehicle, sets the rhythm of the evening. Through rhythmic syllables, Nandi sings the praises of Lord Shiva, calling the Lord to dance, and in that dance, we see the embodiment of devotion. As Jayanthi explains, “The pieces chosen for this evening highlight two essential forms of devotion—bhakti and sringara bhakti. Nandi’s invocation speaks of pure bhakti, the simplicity and purity of a devotee’s love, while the central varnam brings forth the emotional depth of sringara bhakti—devotion infused with love, longing, and a deep yearning for the Lord’s recognition.”
As the performance unfolds, the Mohamana en meedhu varnam takes center stage, a masterpiece composed by the Tanjore Quartet in praise of Lord Shiva. In this piece, a heroine stands before the Lord, her heart full of adoration, questioning why He does not acknowledge her devotion. Jayanthi elaborates, “This piece brings forth the pining heroine, whose love for the Lord is intense and unwavering. Her question—‘Why do you not acknowledge my love?’—is a reflection of the deep devotion and longing that defines sringara bhakti. It’s a beautiful exploration of how love and devotion can exist in tandem, one feeding the other, and in the dance, we feel that longing resonate.”
“Surrender is at the heart of this performance,” Jayanthi adds. “The pieces speak of surrender in different ways — whether it’s Nandi, humbly offering his devotion through rhythm, or the heroine, whose longing is a form of surrender, or even the divine miracles of Lord Tyagaraja, whose presence in the temple city of Thiruvarur compels the devotees to surrender in awe.” For Jayanthi, this piece is more than just a recounting of miracles—it’s a reminder of how devotion transcends the physical world, how surrender to the divine can lead to transformation.
As a seasoned dancer, Jayanthi brings not only technical mastery to her performances but also deep emotional and spiritual layers that touch the soul. “The most important thing when telling a story through Bharatanatyam is surrender,” she says. “As an artiste, I always strive to present the story as simply and clearly as possible. When the theme is intense, like in Esan Adi Saranam, I make a conscious effort to ensure that the narrative flows naturally, that it reaches the audience without being too complex.”
Jayanthi’s journey as a dancer spans over 35 years, and through that time, her passion for Bharatanatyam has only deepened. “Even after so many years, each performance teaches me something new, every piece has a new dimension. But the real turning point came when I started teaching. Teaching others has made me see the art from a completely different perspective, and that’s when I truly understood the importance of simplicity in storytelling.”
As for innovation, Jayanthi believes in exploring within the framework of tradition. “Innovation should come naturally if it’s meant to be, but I don’t feel the need to step outside the classical structure,” she says. “Bharatanatyam has so much depth within its tradition, so much to offer. I believe in staying true to that and exploring the art from within the tradition itself. That’s where the richness lies. There’s no need to look for something beyond it.”
As the evening approaches, Jayanthi’s movements will channel this deep connection to the divine, each gesture a step closer to the cosmic rhythm of Shiva’s dance. “For me, it’s always been about surrendering to the divine energy,” she says. “In performing, I am simply a conduit for that energy. And I hope that through my dance, the audience will feel that same sense of surrender, that same connection to the divine. It’s not just about the performance — it’s about experiencing something greater than ourselves.”
Tickets at INR 300.
February 26, 8 pm.
At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain