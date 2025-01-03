Madhulita Mohapatra’s ‘Siya Ram’ is a contemporary take on Ramayana through Odissi dance

The classic tale of Ramayana has been retold in countless ways over the years. Drawing inspiration from this epic, Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra now brings her distinctive interpretation to the stage with Siya Ram as part of Bhavan’s Naatya Utsav 2025.

“Ramayana has always been close to my heart,” Madhulita shares. “It’s a story filled with profound lessons on love, faith, courage, and righteousness—values that remain relevant even today. Through Odissi, a graceful and expressive dance form, I wanted to bring this epic to life, enabling audiences to connect with its emotions in a deeply personal way.”

Performed by Madhulita and her school, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, the dance drama Siya Ram: The Eternal Saga delves into Sita’s perspective. Beginning with her time in Ashok Vatika as Ravana’s captive, the performance explores her memories and emotions, taking the audience on a journey through themes of love, devotion, courage, and the triumph of good over evil. The production combines dance, music and heartfelt storytelling.