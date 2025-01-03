Madhulita Mohapatra’s ‘Siya Ram’ is a contemporary take on Ramayana through Odissi dance

The classic tale of Ramayana has been retold in countless ways over the years. Drawing inspiration from this epic, Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra now brings her distinctive interpretation to the stage with Siya Ram as part of Bhavan’s Naatya Utsav 2025.
“Ramayana has always been close to my heart,” Madhulita shares. “It’s a story filled with profound lessons on love, faith, courage, and righteousness—values that remain relevant even today. Through Odissi, a graceful and expressive dance form, I wanted to bring this epic to life, enabling audiences to connect with its emotions in a deeply personal way.”
Performed by Madhulita and her school, Nrityantar Dance Ensemble, the dance drama Siya Ram: The Eternal Saga delves into Sita’s perspective. Beginning with her time in Ashok Vatika as Ravana’s captive, the performance explores her memories and emotions, taking the audience on a journey through themes of love, devotion, courage, and the triumph of good over evil. The production combines dance, music and heartfelt storytelling.
For Odisha-born Madhulita, creative inspiration comes from different directions. It flows from the rich traditions of Odissi dance, the timeless tales from mythology, the beauty of nature, and the everyday lives of people around. “I’m deeply influenced by the wisdom and teachings of the inspiring gurus and pioneers of classical dance, who have dedicated their lives to preserving and evolving this art form,” she adds.
But basing a performance on ancient history does come with its set of challenges, says Madhulita. “Our ancient history, mythology and scriptures are a treasure trove of wisdom, values and stories that continue to resonate deeply with audiences even today. The challenge lies in making these presentations relatable to contemporary audiences without losing their essence, and this inspires creativity and innovation. This balance of tradition and innovation makes the journey deeply rewarding and keeps our art alive and relevant.”
She further explains how the Odissi dance form has evolved over the years. The dance that began on the parapets of temples in Odisha has now graced metropolitan theatres and cultural venues around the globe. Today, she says, Odissi is celebrated worldwide for its beauty, grace and expressiveness. “Dancers and teachers are innovating within the tradition, ensuring its relevance and appeal to new generations. The dance form continues to thrive, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha and inspiring audiences everywhere.”
Free entry. January 5. 6 pm. At Main Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore.
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_