Why should you add the Murshidabad Heritage Festival to your visit list?

Situated around five hours away from Kolkata, Murshidabad is a seat of heritage and culture excellence within West Bengal. From history dating back to the kingdoms of the Nawabs to more recently it being a popular tourist spot along with heritage and restored hotels to absorb the old-world charm, Murshidabad is in popular words Living History. Adding to its charm is the Murshidabad Heritage Festival which through its excellent curation, talks, artisan markets, culinary heritage, heritage walks and more familiarizes everyone to the rich diversity existing in the region. This year, the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society is all set to bring back the Festival on February 7, 8 and 9.
Attendees would be drawn into unforgettable experiences which merge storytelling, film screenings and more which takes a deep dive into the Sheherwali community and Jagat Seth, the renowned banker. It encompasses cultural programs like a fashion show highlighting the exquisite textiles of Murshidabad or performing art presentations. Guests would be dining at iconic locations like Bari Kothi, Cossimbazar Rajbari and Sheherwali with tea parties by the river and dinner under the stars at Kathgola Palace which further enhances the experience through its cuisine and the stories behind it.
A quick trip to the weaver’s village at Tatipara is also on cards where one can get the first-hand experience of how Baluchari saris are woven. Other products like gulab jal (rosewater), kutti mirchi ka achar (chili pickle), kadbel ka pachak (wood apple digestive), silk fabrics are also available to explore.
The Murshidabad Heritage Festival is a great way to understand the rich history of the place, network with like-minded people, and leave back with a piece of the past in our minds, hearts and bags! Are you ready to get your tickets reserved?
What: Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2025
Where: across Murshidabad
When: February 7-9, 2025