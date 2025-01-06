Why should you add the Murshidabad Heritage Festival to your visit list?

Situated around five hours away from Kolkata, Murshidabad is a seat of heritage and culture excellence within West Bengal. From history dating back to the kingdoms of the Nawabs to more recently it being a popular tourist spot along with heritage and restored hotels to absorb the old-world charm, Murshidabad is in popular words Living History. Adding to its charm is the Murshidabad Heritage Festival which through its excellent curation, talks, artisan markets, culinary heritage, heritage walks and more familiarizes everyone to the rich diversity existing in the region. This year, the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society is all set to bring back the Festival on February 7, 8 and 9.

Attendees would be drawn into unforgettable experiences which merge storytelling, film screenings and more which takes a deep dive into the Sheherwali community and Jagat Seth, the renowned banker. It encompasses cultural programs like a fashion show highlighting the exquisite textiles of Murshidabad or performing art presentations. Guests would be dining at iconic locations like Bari Kothi, Cossimbazar Rajbari and Sheherwali with tea parties by the river and dinner under the stars at Kathgola Palace which further enhances the experience through its cuisine and the stories behind it.