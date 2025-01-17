‘Nalavenba’ finds a new home in Bharatanatyam

Did you know that swans, often seen as symbols of grace, owe their elegant walk (anna nadai) to a surprising muse? “In Nalavenba, it’s said that swans learn their graceful gait from observing the enchanting Damayanti.” says Vidya Bhavani Suresh, a Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist, whose upcoming performance is a mesmerising journey into the heart of Tamil literature, bringing the 12th-century text Nalavenba by Pugazhendi Pulavar to life on stage.

Vidya's fascination with Nalavenba began in her childhood, listening to her grandmother recount the story of Nala and Damayanti. Later, she rediscovered the tale through her mother’s discussions about Tamil literary texts. A visit to the International Institute of Tamil Studies in 1998 solidified her connection to the work. Vidya believes that period pieces like Nalavenba hold a timeless appeal. “Audiences love tales of royalty and grandeur,” she says. To enhance audience engagement, she combines compelling narration with stunning choreography. “Effective compering is key,” she adds.

Adapting a continuous narrative like Nalavenba for Bharatanatyam posed unique challenges. “Not every line of a text is suitable for a visual depiction,” Vidya explains. “The beauty lies in creating climatic moments and intermittent postures, allowing the audience to absorb the visual spectacle.” In this adaptation, the celestial swan, which is pivotal to the narrative, is portrayed with grandeur. Her vision for the swan includes a white costume, a unique tiara, flowing fabric wings, and an intricate hairstyle. “The poet describes the swan as bringing brightness to the garden and turning waters pink with the hue of her wings. I wanted to capture that enchantment on stage,” she says. Vidya’s adaptation of Nalavenba challenges traditional Bharatanatyam themes.