Rooted through art: The Feet on Earth festival is back in Hyderabad, connecting the audience to nature

Following the motif for this year, Srividya Anish presents Nruthya Harikatha, exploring the connection of trees with Gods, nation, kings and saints. Harikatha as a form is an amalgamation of Bharatanatyam, music, theatre, abhinaya, poetry and storytelling. “I will be presenting stories which explore the importance of trees in building relationships, and how it has contributed to building our nation in a spiritual way,” she explains.

Pujita’s performance, Vriksha Sakhi is about the connection between women and trees. A contemporary Kuchipudi presentation which includes dialogue with dance, this production draws from Sanskrit verses like the works of Kalidasa and Karpuramanjari among others. “I touch upon the concept of Dohada, which is the longing a tree has for a woman’s touch, and how essential it is for the tree to blossom. Running on similar lines is the concept of Shalabhanjika — figurines in temples, of women holding branches of trees and flowers. A few verses are also drawn from Meghaduta, and a Kannada folk tale,” she says.

A performance further exploring the concept of Shalabhanjika is an interactive showcase by Maya Dance Company. “The story behind Shalabhanjika is that Maya, the mother of Buddha was holding a tree while giving birth. This is symbolic of the pivotal role a woman and a tree in blossoming. We have come up with original poetry, to which we are emoting with Bharatanatyam vocabulary and contemporary movements,” Bhavana, the founder of Maya Dance Company explains. This performance has two segments, the first a presentation of the concept itself, and the second, an interactive segment where the audience will be taught simple movements to join the troupe in the performance.