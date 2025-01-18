This upcoming classical dance performance in Bengaluru will be performed in a baithak setting

Have you ever experienced a classical dance form in an immersive and intimate setting? If not, this upcoming performance — The Nrityanidhi Baithak, is all set to introduce you to this type of performance. Performed by Shoma Kaikini Singh, Ashwini Kaikini and Akruti Shah, the performance unfolds in a close-knit setting, where the audiences will be seated close to the dancer and musicians, allowing them to appreciate the finer details of footwork, expressions and gestures. Shoma lets us in on her upcoming performance, how kathak has been incorporated in a baithak setting, upcoming projects and lots more…
What inspired the theme for the performance?
Kathak, derived from kathavachan (storytelling), is a classical art form that flourishes in intimate settings like baithak. My husband, an ardent student of pandit Birju Maharaj, introduced me to his legacy and I had the privilege of learning from Birju ji from 2007 until his passing. One of the most fascinating aspects of kathak is the sam, the first and last beat of a rhythmic cycle. Birju ji had the extraordinary ability to reach the sam through intricate movements, pirouettes (chakras) and subtle gestures like raising an eyebrow or moving a finger, creating an awe-inspiring visual. In a baithak, this magic becomes even more tangible. The audience interacts closely with the dancer, observing delicate nuances and connecting personally. Unlike formal performances, a baithak is casual, inclusive and rooted in humility. It transcends art, revealing the performer’s humanity and essence.
How do you adapt traditional kathak compositions to a baithak setting?
Kathak originated in baithaks, with kathavachaks performing for intimate gatherings. To return to this tradition, I conceptualised baithaks in 2016 and hosted the first in 2017 at my dance ashram. Our Bengaluru ashram’s serene environment creates a transfor mative experience, with attendees often sharing its lasting impact. Even in formal venues like the Bangalore International Centre, where lights and mics are used, we maintain the baithak’s intimate and interactive essence, preserving kathak’s storytelling and connection with the audience.
How does performing in a baithak setting differ from performing on a larger stage?
The difference is immense. A stage creates a divide — physically and emotionally. In a baithak, there’s no divide. The audience experiences the performance intimately, without barriers. For example, a stage is like a table separating a CEO from others — it maintains hierarchy. In a baithak, that hierarchy is removed, fostering openness and interaction. The performance begins at sunset and transitions into the evening, making it more organic and immersive. Even though I use lights and sound equipment in some baithak performances, I often prefer a raw setup, like stepping into someone’s practice session. The experience is unparalleled and even video recordings can’t capture the energy of being there in person. It's truly special.
What’s next for you following your performance here at BIC?
Exciting times lie ahead! In July 2025, we have a dedicated ghazals performance at the Bangalore International Centre Auditorium. Before that, we’re performing at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The most thrilling project is the revival of Nazakat, which we explored in 2012–2013. Nazakat beautifully captures the delicate, unique movements that define human behaviour, transcending gender. This performance will combine ghazals with stylised portrayals of these nuances, celebrating our 20th anniversary in August 2025.
INR 1,500. January 19, 5.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
