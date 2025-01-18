This upcoming classical dance performance in Bengaluru will be performed in a baithak setting

What’s next for you following your performance here at BIC?

Exciting times lie ahead! In July 2025, we have a dedicated ghazals performance at the Bangalore International Centre Auditorium. Before that, we’re performing at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai. The most thrilling project is the revival of Nazakat, which we explored in 2012–2013. Nazakat beautifully captures the delicate, unique movements that define human behaviour, transcending gender. This performance will combine ghazals with stylised portrayals of these nuances, celebrating our 20th anniversary in August 2025.

INR 1,500. January 19, 5.30 pm. At BIC, Domlur.

