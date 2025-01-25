Kala Sandhya brings together a celebration of bharatanatyam and carnatic music

Shashank Kiron Nair, a distinguished bharatanatyam dancer and carnatic vocalist, is all set to present Kala Sandhya. Trained under Mithun Shyam, Shashank has earned many awards, including the prestigious Kalashree Prashasthi and the Yuva Shantala Award. With a strong presence in both national and international stages, he continues to inspire through his solo performances, group collaborations and contributions to the arts community. Ahead of his performance in the city, we get chatty with Shashank to talk about his upcoming performance, why he chose bharatanatyam over other dance forms, how he approaches a piece while choreographing it and lots more…
Tell us more about your upcoming performance. What themes will it explore?
The upcoming showcase is a solo performance that I will be presenting in a margam format. This is the most universally performed sequence of dances in bharatanatyam and I will be presenting five pieces. These pieces with different tones and moods, are all dedicated to different things. It will explore themes of devotion, emotional expressions from life, a mother’s love for her child and divine trials — culminating in a joyful piece reflecting the essence of spirituality and culture.
How were these pieces chosen?
The five pieces for my performance — mallari, navarasa muruga varnam, devaranama, padam and thillana, reflect deep spiritual themes and together, they create a rich bharatanatyam experience. Through these pieces, I aim to convey a variety of emotions, allowing the audience to connect with different aspects of devotion, love and divine stories in a meaningful way.
Why did you choose bharatanatyam over other dance forms?
I love the traditional repertoire of bharatanatyam, especially margam, which feels like a multicourse meal. You start with starters, then the main course and end with dessert. There are a variety of tastes and satisfies the appetite. Despite being a traditional format that’s been around for years, it still feels fresh. Just like each day and night brings something new, margam offers an exciting, everevolving experience.
Are there any messages or emotions you have to convey to your audience?
When I perform, I dance for myself with love and I hope to convey that love for dance to the audience. My message is to share the joy I feel when I dance. It’s calming, grounding unblemished joy. Whether or not there’s applause, the joy still remains. I hope the audience leaves feeling the same satisfaction, carrying a bit of the joy I experience in every performance.
How do you keep the traditional aspects of bharatanatyam while making it relevant for contemporary audiences?
Bharatanatyam’s traditional aspects like margam, format and discipline, are essential. To keep bharatanatyam relevant for contemporary audiences, I focus on the art’s value and the audience in Bengaluru is very discerning . They are aware of the dance’s depth. It’s a good environment for a dancer. My approach incorporates contemporary themes and explores mental and emotional aspects within bharatanatyam, ensuring the art form remains connected to both tradition and modern times.
How do you approach choreographing a new piece?
This program is very special, because I’m choreographing the majority of the pieces for the first time. Usually, I follow my guru’s instructions, but nowadays, I listen to music and go with the flow. I align with the theme of the song and include my creativity. The ideas evolve on stage, guided by years of training and the choreography develops naturally as I immerse myself in the piece.
What are your upcoming performances?
The next two months are packed with perfor mances! I will be presenting Manah and after that I will be presenting Sri Rama Vaibhavam with the rich composition of a Pancharatna Kriti by Tyagaraja. I have performances in Tamil Nadu about Muruga and a special celebration on my birthday, January 26th, dancing through the night for Shivaratri. I also have several temple performances.
Entry free. February 2, 5.30 pm. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.
By Rinisha P