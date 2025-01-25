Kala Sandhya brings together a celebration of bharatanatyam and carnatic music

Shashank Kiron Nair, a distinguished bharatanatyam dancer and carnatic vocalist, is all set to present Kala Sandhya. Trained under Mithun Shyam, Shashank has earned many awards, including the prestigious Kalashree Prashasthi and the Yuva Shantala Award. With a strong presence in both national and international stages, he continues to inspire through his solo performances, group collaborations and contributions to the arts community. Ahead of his performance in the city, we get chatty with Shashank to talk about his upcoming performance, why he chose bharatanatyam over other dance forms, how he approaches a piece while choreographing it and lots more…

Tell us more about your upcoming performance. What themes will it explore?

The upcoming showcase is a solo performance that I will be presenting in a margam format. This is the most universally performed sequence of dances in bharatanatyam and I will be presenting five pieces. These pieces with different tones and moods, are all dedicated to different things. It will explore themes of devotion, emotional expressions from life, a mother’s love for her child and divine trials — culminating in a joyful piece reflecting the essence of spirituality and culture.