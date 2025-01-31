This new production intertwines the different journeys of two MalaysianIndian heritage classical dancers

City-based Alif Arts Consultancy is all set to stage two remarkable performances with their new show, The Platform 2025, which navigates the intricate interplay of tradition and self-reflection. The evening features two dancers of Malaysian-Indian heritage — Sooraj Subramaniam and January Low, who will be performing their solos Reflections of an Indian Dancer and Pending, respectively. Converging bharatanatyam, odishi and kathak — the production spotlights the unseen moments of how a dancer comes to be.

Reflections of an Indian Dancer transforms the stage into a canvas for storytelling steeped in history, poetry and lived experience. “Reflections of an Indian Dancer was directed towards me by Balbir Singh of Dance Company, UK. For Balbir the work had to speak plainly — to make accessible information about Indian dance that too often feels overwhelming. This solo performance is a finely crafted work of unfolding prosepoetry, a soundtrack to my journey as a dancer. Based on my writing, the script reveals the genealogies of the Indian dance styles that inform my repertoire,” shares Sooraj. Having toured across the UK and Europe, Reflections of an Indian Dancer is now set to premiere in India with The Platform.