Mohiniattam is not a performance, it’s a homecoming, says Gopika Varma

As she returns to the Mumbai stage, Gopika Varma opens her heart in an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express. Trained under legendary gurus and shaped by the cultural legacy of the Travancore royal family, her bond with Mohiniattam has deepened through life’s quiet trials.

Mohiniattam performer Gopika Varma will soon perform in Mumbai

After a long personal sabbatical, dance became her spiritual anchor — more than performance, it became presence. In this interview, she reflects on rediscovery after hardship, the evolving visibility of Mohiniattam, and the subtle changes she embraces to keep the tradition alive.

Do you remember the moment when Mohiniattam stopped being just a form you learned and became something deeply your own? How has your relationship with it evolved over time?

That defining moment came after my son’s illness. I turned to dance not to perform, but to heal — to offer prayer. It became the language of my spirit. Though trained under masters like Padma Bhushan Kalanidhi Narayanan and Guru Kalamandalam Satyabhama, only after this return did Mohiniattam become truly mine.

My marriage into the Travancore royal family, immersed in Swathi Thirunal’s compositions, deepened that connection. The form became my breath.