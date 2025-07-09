Experience Kathak and Balinese artistry at this cultural dance event

In a celebration of Indian classical dance and intercultural artistry, Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will host a special double bill performance on July 17, 2025, at the Experimental Theatre. The evening features Katha Vividha, a Kathak presentation by Sohini Debnath and Debashree Bhattacharya, followed by Dvaita-Duality, an Indo-Balinese fusion performance curated by the Shivamanohari Company in collaboration with Gamelan Yuganada. The evening offers a unique opportunity to witness classical dance in two distinct modes—the careful preservation of treasured traditional repertoire and the bold exploration of cross-cultural artistic possibilities.

A classical-contemporary dialogue in dance

Katha Vividha honours the enduring legacy of Kathak guru Rani Karnaa, with a selection of rare compositions brought to life through years of research by her disciples. Spanning Hindustani and Carnatic influences, Tagore songs, and folk tunes, the performance underscores Kathak’s dynamic and diverse repertoire. Debnath, director of Samskritiki Shreyaskar, and Bhattacharya, co-founder of Ranan and head of Brindar, bring both scholarly rigour and stage experience to this showcase of narrative movement.