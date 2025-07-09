Experience Kathak and Balinese artistry at this cultural dance event

In a celebration of Indian classical dance and intercultural artistry, Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will host a special double bill performance on July 17, 2025, at the Experimental Theatre. The evening features Katha Vividha, a Kathak presentation by Sohini Debnath and Debashree Bhattacharya, followed by Dvaita-Duality, an Indo-Balinese fusion performance curated by the Shivamanohari Company in collaboration with Gamelan Yuganada. The evening offers a unique opportunity to witness classical dance in two distinct modes—the careful preservation of treasured traditional repertoire and the bold exploration of cross-cultural artistic possibilities.
Katha Vividha honours the enduring legacy of Kathak guru Rani Karnaa, with a selection of rare compositions brought to life through years of research by her disciples. Spanning Hindustani and Carnatic influences, Tagore songs, and folk tunes, the performance underscores Kathak’s dynamic and diverse repertoire. Debnath, director of Samskritiki Shreyaskar, and Bhattacharya, co-founder of Ranan and head of Brindar, bring both scholarly rigour and stage experience to this showcase of narrative movement.
The second act, Dvaita-Duality, explores the philosophical essence of Ardhanareeswara—where masculine and feminine energies merge into a singular cosmic truth. This cross-cultural piece bridges Indian classical dance, Balinese gamelan, and shadow puppetry. Curated by Edmonton-based Gomathi Boorada, the performance includes contributions from Balinese master Wayan Sudirana, known for his globally commissioned works. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to cultural dialogue, rooted in tradition but reimagined for a global stage. This exploration of duality as unity reflects the deeper understanding that all apparent opposites in existence are merely different aspects of the same universal principle.
Audiences can expect a compelling 90-minute programme that weaves tradition with experimentation—one rooted in reverence, the other pushing creative boundaries. With themes of identity, duality, and universality, this event is more than a performance—it’s a meeting point of heritage and contemporary expression.
₹300/200 (Non-members), ₹270/180 (Members). July 17, 2025, 6.30 pm. AtExperimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai