Patriarchy was imposed on us by colonisers: Gomathi Boorada on reclaiming gender equality through dance

Colonial Constructs and Reclaiming Space

For curator and Bharatanatyam dancer Gomathi Boorada, the performance is more than a cultural exchange—it’s an act of reclamation. “Patriarchy, I believe, was imposed on Indian society by the British,” she says. “In many South Indian communities, matriarchy existed. I’ve grown up worshipping Kali and Durga as warriors—war was never seen as solely masculine.”

She sees this production as soft defiance—using tradition to speak to the present. “Kuchipudi was once close to everyday people. We’re bringing it back with awareness—to create space for younger generations to express themselves without limitations.”

Wayan offers a parallel from Bali, where Dutch colonisation disrupted cultural roles. “The Dutch imposed their ideas of masculinity across society,” he explains. “Only men could be kings, priests, dancers, or musicians. Women were excluded—not just from performance, but from sacred roles.”

That legacy shaped Balinese performance traditions. In dances like Gandrung, male performers embody the feminine—not as mimicry, but to express energetic balance. “Achintya, like Ardhanareeswara, isn’t tied to the physical body—it’s about energy,” he adds. “Even our warrior dances blend grace and strength.”

In Dvaita–Duality, Wayan includes Legong, a classical court dance once performed by women, known for its refined gestures. “Earlier, only men could play the gamelan—our traditional Balinese percussion ensemble—but now women play too. That shift matters in contemporary Balinese society.”