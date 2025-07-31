To dance is to make the invisible felt: Sattriya dancer Dr Anwesa Mahanta

What happens when centuries-old devotion meets a fiercely contemporary mind? In Paramaleela, Sattriya dancer and scholar Dr. Anwesa Mahanta channels the spiritual depth of Srimanta Sankaradeva and Vaishnavite Bhakti texts, infusing every gesture with meaning.

In this chat with Indulge Express, she reflects on dance as a space for self-realisation, the solo performer’s power to hold complex narratives, and how her training under the legendary Ghanakanta Bora shaped her journey. With imagination and rigour, she’s reimagining classical tradition for today—bridging devotion, intellect, and storytelling in motion.

Sattriya is one of India’s classical dance forms, yet it’s not as widely known as Bharatanatyam or Kathak. Why do you think that is—and how have you worked to bring more attention to it?

Sattriya has long remained within the Sattras since the 15th century, preserved as a ritualistic art. Gradually, practitioners—supported by scholars and connoisseurs—have worked to take it beyond monastic spaces, helping it gain wider recognition.

However, challenges like Assam’s geographic distance, socio-political complexities, and limited promotional support have hindered its national reach. Much of the recognition it enjoys today stems from individual artists’ efforts and backing from institutions like the Sangeet Natak Akademi.