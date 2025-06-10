What does the space of dancer Vaswati Misra’s home say about the rhythms of the house?

By 9.30 am, the day’s first tinkling of the ghungroos is heard in the house. Vaswati begins her day’s dance practice on the wooden floor in the basement. In an hour or two, her daughter Ipshita joins her—her soles hitting the floor with a steady thrum.

Today, as she practises, a nagma plays in the background. She begins her teen-taal riyaaz with a time cycle of 16 beats and slowly builds up her footwork in a crescendo of sound, which is somehow miraculously contained in that one corner of the basement where she dances. Today, there is no other surround sound. Otherwise, the basement functions as a rehearsal room, with Vaswati’s students trooping in and out of it. When productions are on, rehearsals here last until 10 in the night. Work and family life unfold in the same time and space; this may be a family home, but it also functions as a co-working space shared by many.

At the far end of the basement is a baithak space—when a baithak is in session, a black curtain rings it, to separate it from the line of almirahs that face the other end of the wall. Each part of the house is, in fact, in the service of dance; most objects and collectibles are dance-related. Like the masks got from China, where the Misras went for a performance, or the miniature rabab from Morocco. Some washrooms have been turned into locker rooms for costumes.