Riha Giri’s ‘Amba’ channels the divine feminine through Bharatanatyam

True to the traditional Margam format, Riha retains its structure while layering in a rich philosophical and symbolic exploration of the divine feminine. The performance will open with a Kaali Kouthuvam, a temple piece that depicts Goddess Kaali in all her mystique and fury. “Goddess Kaali is a mystique,” Riha reflects, “an invincible force that nurtures, protects and inspires even the gods.”

The heart of the performance lies in the varnam, Amma Ananda Dayini, composed by the legendary M Balamuralikrishna, set in Ragam Gambeeranattai and Talam Adi. Through this piece, Riha delves into the metaphysical concept of Om, the primal sound of the universe. “This single syllable encapsulates the essence of consciousness in the mortal realm,” she explains. “It becomes the gateway to deeper spiritual understanding.”

One of the more esoteric and evocative elements of Amba will be Riha’s use of the Sri Chakra, a sacred geometric yantra symbolising the divine feminine’s layered power and cosmic order.

The evening will conclude with a Thillana in Ragam Maand, dedicated to Goddess Kamakshi of Kanchipuram, consort of Lord Ekambareshwar. This final piece is a celebration of joy and intimacy, bringing the arc of the performance full circle — from the fierce and abstract to the blissful and personal.

“Growing up with exposure to regional literature and the arts, I developed a deep appreciation for cultural storytelling,” Riha says. Amba, then, is more than a recital. It’s a devotional offering, a contemporary meditation, and above all, a celebration of feminine power, expressed through the timeless vocabulary of Bharatanatyam.

Rs 299.June 13, 5 pm. At Medai-The Stage, Alwarpet.

