Fearsome masks and sacred steps: Inside a Tibetan cham dance

When the instruments paused, a momentary hush settled over the courtyard, broken only by the chirping of house sparrows. Dozens of these small birds nest in the eaves and crevices of the monastery buildings, a reminder that this place, though devoted to ritual and spirituality, is also a living, breathing home to hundreds of monks and countless creatures.

Palpung Sherabling Monastery itself has a history stretching back to the 18th century, when its parent monastery was founded in eastern Tibet. Today, the Indian branch, located near the town of Baijnath, is a major centre of the Karma Kagyu school of Tibetan Buddhism. The monks who live and train here come from diverse backgrounds — some from Tibetan families living in exile, others from Indian hill communities and nearby Himalayan villages.

At the heart of the courtyard stood a shrine-like structure, containing a large mask-like sculpture of Mahakala. This imposing face, crafted by the monks from barley flour mixed with butter, serves as a physical manifestation of the deity for the duration of the ritual. As the dance reached its climax, this sculpture was ceremoniously carried out of the courtyard and set alight in a final act of symbolic cleansing.

The faithful believe that the fire consumes all the negativity, impurities and obstacles that Mahakala has entrapped during the dance. By the time the flames die down, the monastery stands purified and ready to welcome the New Year.