Danseuse Malavika Sarukkai brings the premiere of her latest production, Beeja, to Bengaluru this weekend

“Beeja stands apart from most contemporary dance productions, because, while it uses deeply classical music as a score, it also incorporates contemporary sound design. We have managed to map various worlds into this one production. I’ve worked with a team of collaborators, each an exceptional artist in their own right. Filmmaker Sumantra Ghosal is a creative collaborator, having worked on script and text narration. I conceptualised and choreographed the work, while Sumantra has written poetry for it. The production also features narration and text in English. Sai Shravanam has collaborated as the music producer, music director and sound designer; and is an exceptional tabla artiste. We also have V Rajkumar Bharati, a renowned music composer from Chennai; and Niranjan Gokhale, our lighting designer and technical director. What binds them all together in this production is that they are deeply rooted in their respective disciplines but open to exploring new ideas. That’s the kind of work I do too — deeply rooted in tradition but open to change. I think, it’s vital to be rooted in tradition, to have a strong core and then gently expand horizons. This is particularly important to me, as I view tradition as something very tangible and living. I don’t see it as something of the past; to me, it’s very much in the present. I love exploring tradition, asking, ‘How far can we go?’ Yes, it’s a challenge, but it’s exciting and inventive. We are maintaining tradition while opening it up. This is also the first production in India to feature ambisonic sound, designed to provide the audience with an immersive surround-sound experience. We will also have two live musicians on stage (Krithika Arvind, vocals; and Nellai Balaji, percussion – mridangam), in addition to recorded sound, which is also quite unique,” concludes the danseuse, who will perform in the city ahead of International Women’s Day.

INR 299 onwards. 7 March, 7:30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal