Women's Day 2025: Dancer and yoga practitioner Preksha Bardia on choosing ballet over other dance forms
For ballet dancer and yoga practitioner Preksha Bardia, dance allows her to express herself freely, serving as nourishment for her soul. On the other hand, yoga is more than just a practice; it’s a way of life for her. “I strive to embody its lessons and principles daily. While dance nurtures my artistic expression and emotional depth, yoga teaches me patience and helps me remain unattached to outcomes,” Preksha adds, while speaking on her craft and why pursuing at least one artform is important for all.
Why did you choose ballet over other dance forms?
When I first did ballet, I was 19. It felt like a whole new world and I never imagined myself fitting into it. Until then, I’d only done freestyle and hip-hop, so ballet was a huge shift. It was a challenge for both my body and mind, especially since I wasn’t flexible or graceful. But that challenge was what drew me in—I saw it as an opportunity to push myself and grow.
Classical dancers often complain about people using inappropriate mudras to Bollywood songs, without proper training. Would you agree or disagree?
I believe there are both pros and cons to this. When someone without proper training puts out a dance that can reach masses, it can sometimes spread misinformation about that style. However, when done correctly, with the right training and respect for the craft, it can help raise awareness and make a dance form more accessible. This allows more people to discover it and potentially take the time to learn it properly, which ultimately helps the dance form grow and gain more recognition.
Why do you think any kind of artform is important to learn for everyone?
I believe art is essential for everyone because it helps build character, broadens our perspective, and provides a way to express ourselves when words fall short. Art is a powerful outlet for emotions, allowing us to process and channel our feelings. Having been immersed in art from a young age, I can say that it has profoundly shaped how I view the world, offering me a deeper, more nuanced understanding of life and people around me.