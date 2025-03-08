Women's Day 2025: Pallavi Dhote on breaking barriers with her pole dancing skills

A

I think I’ve seen a massive shift in how India is now perceiving pole dancing. People do have preconceived notions that only fit, thin, women should pole – I’ve been using the power of social media to bust these myths so that more people come forward to give this a try and experience a journey to their own inner freedom.

I’ve had a very supportive family and that helped overcome the biggest challenge of looking at this form of dance as taboo.