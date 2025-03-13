Sonal Mansingh’s 'Bhava-Ganga' brings dance, myth and social reflection to Delhi

Renowned classical dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh is set to present her latest dance-theatre production, Bhava-Ganga, in Delhi.

About Bhava-Ganga

Blending mythology, history, and contemporary themes, Bhava-Ganga explores the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ganges while addressing pressing social issues such as gender equality and environmental awareness. Through evocative storytelling and expressive dance, the production draws parallels between ancient legends and modern realities, bringing to life moments like Bhagirath’s penance, Shri Ram’s encounter with Kevat, and the divine presence of Ganga in Kashi.

Presented by the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, Bhava-Ganga showcases a talented ensemble trained under Sonal’s expert guidance. Known for using her art as a medium for social reflection, Sonal continues to inspire audiences with performances that merge tradition with contemporary discourse.

Delhi’s art and culture enthusiasts can witness this immersive experience as Bhava-Ganga takes the stage soon.

March 18, 7 pm. At Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.