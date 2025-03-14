March Dance 2025: A bold artistic journey redefining contemporary dance in Chennai

Embodied brings together contemporary dancer Babina Chabungbam and classical Manipuri dancer Surjit Nongmeikapam in a compelling dialogue about the rich history and evolving nature of Manipuri dance. The performance explores the tension between traditional forms and contemporary sensibilities, and the role of the dancer in both preserving and reinterpreting these ancient art forms. Surjit reflects, “We were sharing our dance practice during a conversation in November 2019. At that time, Babina was pursuing her Ph.D. and told me about the history of Manipuri dance. I was also interested in understanding how Manipuri dance had changed over time.” This conversation sparked a collaboration that would evolve into Embodied. Babina adds, “It began in March 2020 with the intention of translating my MPhil research into a performative text. After two shows, it was interrupted by the pandemic, but we finally presented it again in 2024.” The piece examines how dance evolves within a changing cultural context, reflecting on both personal and collective identities.

March Dance 2025 is a celebration of contemporary dance that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions. Whether it’s exploring the delicate interaction between body and environment, or investigating the shared experience of time, the festival invites its audience to think deeper, feel more, and question everything they thought they knew about movement.

Mark your calendar

At The Alliance Francaise of Madras

March 15, 11 am to 1 pm

Body and Site: Screening of dance films (auditorium)

Sediment (13’44”) by Preethi Athreya and Vijay Boothalingam

Around the Corner (Goa) (35’10”) by Davis Freeman

March 16, 7pm to 9 pm

Rooted by Dayita Nereyeth

Unsaid by Parth Bhardwaj

At The Goethe Institut Chennai

March 14, 7 pm

Embodied by Babina Chabungbam and Surjit Nongmeikapam

March 15, 7 pm

Life-Less-Life by Purnendra Meshram

March 17, 6.30 pm (film and discussion)

A Quest to Humanize, Chandralekha

Drought and Rain, Ea Sola

March 19, 6.30 pm (film and discussion)

I am a Demon by PichetKlunchun

Isadora Duncan by Jerome Bel

March 21, 6.30 pm (film and discussion)

Dance and Disability, an introduction into the work of Tanzbar Bremen and the Candoco dance company

March 22, 7 pm

meet//repeat by Tanzbar Bremen in collaboration with Indian artistes

March 23, 7 pm (film and performance)

Sweating Rocks/ 3’21” (film)

Soft Squares/ 30’ by Razan Wirjosandjojo, Indonesia.

Open to all.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: rupsjain