This solo piece by Archana Kumar in Bengaluru blurs the line between performance and personal truth

In her latest solo performance, All About Nothing, acclaimed performer and movement artiste Archana Kumar brings a new experiential piece — one where existential reflection takes centre stage. Blurring the lines between life and performance, Archana crafts a meditative inquiry into the illusions that shape human existence: our routines, relationships, ambitions and emotional constructs. She gently nudges the viewer toward a profound question: What is truth and why do we cling to our imagined versions of it?

“This life I lead continuously feeds into my creative work — the performer and the person are inseparable. All About Nothing emerged from a series of questions I kept asking myself: Why was I so attached to certain things? Why did I hold on to rage or unsettling emotions? Why did certain news affect me so deeply? My mother would often say, ‘Archana, you take everything too personally.’ But perhaps that’s precisely what it means to be an artiste — we absorb the world around us. How could it not affect me? That sensitivity is the artiste in me,” she begins.