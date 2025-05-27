The influence of Kalaripayattu on South Indian dance movements

In Kathakali, the influence of Kalaripayattu is especially prominent. Performers often begin their training with Kalaripayattu to build the strength, flexibility, and stamina required for the demanding nature of this theatrical form. The martial art’s sweeping gestures, crouched stances, and precise control over the body mirror the physicality required in Kathakali. Movements such as spins, leaps, and combat-like sequences seen in performances are directly informed by the martial techniques.

Mohiniyattam, though more subdued and graceful in appearance, also benefits from Kalaripayattu’s physical discipline. While the influence is less overt, the underlying strength, core stability, and balanced footwork required in Mohiniyattam reflect the subtle integration of martial conditioning. The dancer’s ability to maintain poise and fluidity owes much to this background training.