Danseuse Dona Ganguly talks about her upcoming dance drama, Shyama

As Odissi dancers, we don’t do much of Tagore’s creations, but since I am from Bengal, there’s always a demand. After my daughter Sana went to London, we met Ananda Gupta, the head of Dakshinayan, which is Dakshinee in the UK, and then, every year, we kept doing one of Tagore’s dance dramas. This is our third one. Earlier, we did Mayar Khela, Tasher Desh, and now Shyama.

Also, Shyama is like a complete package. It has many elements and scope for abhinaya, which is why we chose this particular dance drama.