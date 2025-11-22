Punyah Theatre presents a bharatanatyam Double Bill in Bengaluru

A

Kailasa Krishna is an ongoing discovery. I found the story during my time at Kalari Gram, a small Kalaripayattu village just outside Pondicherry. While having a cup of tea on the portico with my Kalari master, he shared this idea of the parallels between the Daśāvatāra of Mahavishnu and the Daśamahāvidyā of the Devis.As we were having this conversation, I discovered a text that speaks about Kali manifesting herself as Sri Krishna — as opposed to the usual Bhagavatam, where Mahavishnu takes the form of Krishna. Here, Kali and Krishna were the parallels and I found that fascinating. That led me on a search where I found a beautiful excerpt from the Devi Mahābhāgavata Purāṇa that speaks of Shiva’s desire to be born as a woman and his request to Kali or Parvati to take the form of a man so that he can experience the wonders of womanhood with her. What fascinated me was that we are usually told that the Daśāvatāra are of Mahavishnu and that’s the story. But here was a different perspective — one that reminds us that different traditions and communities teach slightly different things. We can choose to think differently about the same subject and there is value in having diverse perspectives. In a time where algorithms tailor information to a single viewpoint and feed us narrow narratives, it is fascinating that our ancient texts offer complex, interwoven narrative streams that merge, converge and separate — yet all offer us feeling, insight and ways to move forward.