This new dance theatre show spotlights the life of the legendary courtesan Chandralekha

Get ready to witness a production that unfolds like a film breathed alive on stage as GoBrahma Productions and Shivapriya School of Dance unveil Chandralekha — The Lost Courtesan, a spellbinding dance-theatre performance. This 85-minute living epic follows the tale of a dancer who, within the sanctum of an ancient temple, is drawn into an incandescent vision of a former existence as Chandralekha — the legendary courtesan of antiquity. Choreographed by Sanjay Shantaram, scripted by JM Prahalad and soundscapes composed by Praveen D Rao — the production is more than a performance but an experience — a mystic, cinematic odyssey designed for audiences across the globe. Ahead of the premiere, we speak to the team behind the show.