This new dance theatre show spotlights the life of the legendary courtesan Chandralekha

Get ready to witness a production that unfolds like a film breathed alive on stage as GoBrahma Productions and Shivapriya School of Dance unveil Chandralekha — The Lost Courtesan, a spellbinding dance-theatre performance. This 85-minute living epic follows the tale of a dancer who, within the sanctum of an ancient temple, is drawn into an incandescent vision of a former existence as Chandralekha — the legendary courtesan of antiquity. Choreographed by Sanjay Shantaram, scripted by JM Prahalad and soundscapes composed by Praveen D Rao — the production is more than a performance but an experience — a mystic, cinematic odyssey designed for audiences across the globe. Ahead of the premiere, we speak to the team behind the show.
How was the character of Chandralekha interpreted for the production?
Sanjay Shantaram: Chandralekha is, above all, a dancer — a consummate artiste. With such relentless pursuit of perfection often comes a touch of eccentricity. She can be deeply respectful, loving and tender, yet when betrayed or provoked, she turns fiercely uncompromising. These contrasts — the grace and the ferocity — formed the very essence of how we interpreted her character.
How did you balance the individual identity of each dance form while creating a single narrative?
Roopa: In a dance–drama, no form stands alone. In the choreography, the story unfolds through a fusion of martial arts, theatre, classical dance and folk, reflecting the richness of Indian art. In this production, the classical styles — bharatanatyam, odishi, kuchipudi and kathak — are presented in their authentic form, each chosen to match the mood and moment. Distinct yet seamless, they weave together into the larger tapestry of the production.
What techniques from cinema influenced the staging and how did you translate them into the language of live performance?
Roopa: The process began with a detailed screenplay — mapping the flow of the narrative visually, scene by scene, just as in cinema. This was then layered with elements of theatre through dialogues and conversations, giving depth to character interactions. With this cinematic mindset, every frame on stage was envisioned almost like a shot on film — crafted for impact, clarity and emotion.
What were some of the key creative decisions behind designing the set?
Sanjay: One of the biggest creative challenges was designing a set that could shift seamlessly between two worlds — the present and the past. For the present-day sequences, the vision was clear: a landscape of ruins. Ruined temples and decayed spaces became powerful symbols of time’s passage and fading glory. The past, by contrast, demanded research and imagination. Drawing from the opulence of royal courts — their grandeur and architectural detail — the team crafted a visual experience that captures both the fragility of heritage and the magnificence of Chandralekha’s world.
How did costume design reflect Chandralekha ’s dual existence?
Sanjay: The story unfolds through two central characters — the dancer of the present and the dancer of the past. The present-day dancer was easier to portray, as today’s traditional Indian dance forms draw from inherited designs. The past, however, offered both challenge and opportunity. History revealed a wealth of costumes and patterns, far richer than those seen today. After careful study, we selected designs that are refined, aesthetically striking and true to Chandralekha’s dignity. As a royal courtesan, her costumes are rooted in historical research for authenticity yet crafted to resonate with modern sensibilities.
What was the thought process behind composing the music?
Roopa: As choreographer Sanjay Shantaram admits, half the magic lies in the music — and for this, he credits music director Praveen D Rao. Rising to the challenge with brilliance, Praveen’s original compositions give the production its distinct identity. Though tales of past lives are often retold, the creators were intent on offering a fresh perspective — and they have.
What’s next for GoBrahma Productions ?
Roopa: We look forward to continuing collaborations and bringing Indian classical movement to wider audiences. Broadway, here we come — or perhaps Bengaluru, here comes Broadway, reimagined in Indian style!
By Prishita Tahilramani