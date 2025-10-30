The Nakshatra Dance Festival in Mumbai features a line-up of legendary artistes and iconic group ensembles

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai, India’s premier art and culture centre, announces the return of Nakshatra, its flagship dance festival, celebrating the artistry, discipline, and vibrancy of India’s revered dance ensembles. Starting Thursday, October 30 to November 1, 2025, this year’s edition highlights master artistes with exceptional ensembles, presenting iconic group choreographies that showcase the vitality of India’s classical dance traditions.

What does the Nakshatra Dance Festival schedule look like this year?

The festival opens on October 30 with a mesmerising double bill at the Experimental Theatre, featuring the lyrical grace of Mohiniattam and the dynamic energy of Odissi. Dr Sunanda Nair, one of India's foremost Mohiniattam exponents and the first to earn a master's degree in the form, brings her acclaimed troupe to present Divyarpanam, a suite of choreographies that journey through the intricate rhythms of Ganapathy Talam, the layered adavu patterns of Panchari Katla, and the devotional poetry of Katyayani Devi. Having graced stages from Carnegie Hall, New York, to festivals across India, Dr Nair’s performance showcases the intrinsic feminism and beauty of Kerala’s classical tradition.