The Nakshatra Dance Festival in Mumbai features a line-up of legendary artistes and iconic group ensembles

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai, India’s premier art and culture centre, announces the return of Nakshatra, its flagship dance festival, celebrating the artistry, discipline, and vibrancy of India’s revered dance ensembles. Starting Thursday, October 30 to November 1, 2025, this year’s edition highlights master artistes with exceptional ensembles, presenting iconic group choreographies that showcase the vitality of India’s classical dance traditions.
The festival opens on October 30 with a mesmerising double bill at the Experimental Theatre, featuring the lyrical grace of Mohiniattam and the dynamic energy of Odissi. Dr Sunanda Nair, one of India's foremost Mohiniattam exponents and the first to earn a master's degree in the form, brings her acclaimed troupe to present Divyarpanam, a suite of choreographies that journey through the intricate rhythms of Ganapathy Talam, the layered adavu patterns of Panchari Katla, and the devotional poetry of Katyayani Devi. Having graced stages from Carnegie Hall, New York, to festivals across India, Dr Nair’s performance showcases the intrinsic feminism and beauty of Kerala’s classical tradition.
Sharing the evening is Bichitrananda Swain’s Rudrakshya Foundation, presenting two powerful Odissi pieces. Trained under the legendary trinity of Odissi masters, Swain presents Tala Taranga, an innovative exploration of rhythm through percussion, and Yaha Krishna Saha Kali, a profound meditation on the duality of divine compassion and ferocity.
The festival takes a dramatic turn on October 31 with Meanwhile Elsewhere, a theatrical odyssey that transcends traditional boundaries. Conceived and directed by Yadavan Chandran and produced by the legendary Mallika Sarabhai, this production weaves together light, movement, and poetry to explore the spaces between dream and reality, memory and invention. A Padma Bhushan awardee with over four decades of pioneering work in contemporary dance, Mallika Sarabhai leads an ensemble cast in this meditation on imagined cities and the distances that separate us. The performance embodies Darpana's belief that the arts are a powerful language for change.
The festival culminates on November 1 with two exceptional presentations that honour both ancient and living traditions. Priti Patel, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner and Fulbright Fellow, presents Ishanou – The Black Swan with her ANJIKA Society. This powerful work explores inner strength and transformation through rare Manipuri dance traditions, drawing on the wisdom of legendary gurus to create a narrative about making difficult choices and breaking shackles. Completing the evening, Piyal Bhattacharya's Chidakash Kalalay Centre of Art and Divinity presents Śaraccārucakram Kāla, a groundbreaking reconstruction of ancient Natyashastra dance traditions. A Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient (2023), Bhattacharya has dedicated years to unearthing lost performance traditions, and this presentation celebrates the harmonious cycle of seasons through classical Sanskrit texts.
Beyond the performances, the festival offers rare learning opportunities for practitioners. Mallika Sarabhai leads a three-day dance residency titled "Many Bodies – One Thirst," exploring storytelling through props, movement, sound, and silence. The residency culminates with participants experiencing the October 31 performance. Priti Patel conducts a masterclass, "The Sword and the Flute," as part of NCPA's Nrityagurukul programme. The masterclass decodes Manipuri dance's dynamic and sublime traditions, offering insights into rarely-seen forms and their influence across Indian dance styles.
FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
October 30, 2025 | 6:30 PM | Experimental Theatre
Mohiniattam – Dr Sunanda Nair & Troupe
Odissi – Bichitrananda Swain's Rudrakshya Foundation
Tickets: Rs. 270 & 180/- (Members) | Rs. 300 & 200/- (Public)
October 31, 2025 | 6:30 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
Meanwhile Elsewhere – Directed by Yadavan Chandran | Produced by Mallika Sarabhai
Tickets: Rs. 450, 360 & 270/- (Members) | Rs. 500, 400 & 300/- (Public)
November 1, 2025 | 5:00 PM | Jamshed Bhabha Theatre
Ishanou – The Black Swan – Priti Patel's ANJIKA Society
Śaraccārucakram Kāla – Piyal Bhattacharya's Chidakash Kalalay Centre of Art and Divinity
Tickets: Rs. 450, 360 & 270/- (Members) | Rs. 500, 400 & 300/- (Public)
Dance Residency by Mallika Sarabhai: "Many Bodies – One Thirst"
Dates & Time: October 29–30 | 11:00 am–2:00 pm; October 31 | 3:00 pm–4:30 pm
Fee: ₹3,000 (Includes performance ticket for October 31)
Masterclass by Priti Patel: "The Sword and the Flute"
Dates & Time: October 30–31 | 3:00–6:00 pm| Fee: ₹2,000
