Popular dancer and choreographer, Saumya Kamble, comes to Bengaluru for a special event!

As LVDS continues to grow as a multi-disciplinary community space, this workshop reflects its commitment to offering dancers and artists a platform to explore and experiment with varied forms of creativity.

“Our vision is to evolve into a multi-disciplinary space. While we’re primarily known for Latin dance, the studio is really a community space and we want to encourage a wide range of art forms — not just dance, but anything creative. This workshop was a perfect opportunity for that. Over the coming year, we aim to curate many more events. From a dance perspective, she’s a queen of isolations. In Latin dance and even in the styling we do, isolations play a huge role. Bringing her in allows us to learn her technique and see how she applies it across different dance forms,” elucidates Lourd Vijay.

Pre-register. October 2, 11 – 3 pm. At Indiranagar.