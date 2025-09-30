Popular dancer and choreographer, Saumya Kamble, comes to Bengaluru for a special event!
Bengaluru’s Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio (LVDS) is all set to host an exclusive dance workshop with the celebrated choreographer and performer Saumya Kamble. Scheduled for Thursday, the workshop will take place at LVDS Indiranagar and promises to be a masterclass in popping and animation styles. . “This is my first time in Bengaluru and I’m super excited to share my approach to the people there. Every city I go to is receiving and giving for me, I can’t wait to share what I know and also get back inspiration from the dancers there in,” shares the famous dancer.
Saumya Kamble rose to national prominence after winning India’s Best Dancer Season 2 in 2021, quickly establishing herself as a versatile and dynamic performer. Trained in classical, hip-hop and contemporary dance forms, she has wowed audiences across the country with her skill and stage presence. Beyond performing, Saumya has also made her mark as a choreographer on popular dance reality shows, showcasing her creative vision and deep understanding of movement.
“They can expect choreography and a detailed breakdown into movement foundations and body control.This class will be a mixture of fun as well as insights. I’ll make sure everyone is energised in the class, has fun and has knowledge down their minds. Everyone of any level and style is welcome,” she reveals.
As LVDS continues to grow as a multi-disciplinary community space, this workshop reflects its commitment to offering dancers and artists a platform to explore and experiment with varied forms of creativity.
“Our vision is to evolve into a multi-disciplinary space. While we’re primarily known for Latin dance, the studio is really a community space and we want to encourage a wide range of art forms — not just dance, but anything creative. This workshop was a perfect opportunity for that. Over the coming year, we aim to curate many more events. From a dance perspective, she’s a queen of isolations. In Latin dance and even in the styling we do, isolations play a huge role. Bringing her in allows us to learn her technique and see how she applies it across different dance forms,” elucidates Lourd Vijay.
Pre-register. October 2, 11 – 3 pm. At Indiranagar.
