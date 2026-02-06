Odishi exponent Sharmila Mukerjee’s performance marks Kelucharan Mohapatra’s birth centenary

For decades odishi has carried the imprint of padma vibhushan guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, whose vision has established how the form is taught and performed even today. Among his disciples Sharmila Mukerjee has sustained that training through her work at the Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance in Bengaluru, both as a performer and a teacher.

This commitment carries into Adhvagati: A Journey Through Dance, a presentation by Sharmila and her disciples that marks the guru’s birth centenary. “January 8 was his 100th year. His son started it in Bhubaneswar. We all went there, his disciples and it was a three day festival with seminars. We had to speak about him and then we performed,” she says as she recalls the events that led to this Bengaluru programme.

The evening will open with students of the Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presenting core nritta compositions choreographed by guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, including pushpanjali–mangalacharan, pallavis and moksha. Dancers from Bulgaria, Canada, Spain and the United States join the presentation. “They are performing the basic repertoire, which is essential to understanding guruji’s technique and discipline,” Sharmila notes.