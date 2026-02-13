NCPA Mumbai celebrates dance diversity with global and Indian classical performances at Spectrum 2026

A

BRICKS - Chorale for Bricks and Bodies is a collaborative work between music, architecture and dance. The subtitle is inspired by Bach’s chorales. It is a compositional technique he invented, where the horizontality of each musical line creates harmony vertically with the others. This has been a strong image that guided the work between the composer Violeta Cruz and me, as much on a musical point of view, as of a choreographic and symbolic side. The ever-moving images created on stage with the bricks have come into being after years of conversations between the architect and writer Lea Hobson and me, and a common tour in Brazil and Colombia with our first collaborative work in 2023. There I discovered the architecture of the Colombian architect Rogelio Salmona and its so called ‘poetry of the brick’. His constructions and vision about the city, its quality of housing, and the care of creating open collective spaces with the integration of the existent natural elements, made me question and observe more carefully what is built and how it is built. It reveals a lot about the reality of a place. The piece has evolved from those observations. It is not figurative and each single person is invited to do its own reading, taking all the sonic and visual elements into account. The dancing to me, happens on several levels, such as the bodies of course, but also the bodies with the bricks and the bricks themselves. BRICKS is an invitation to listen to the movements of bodies and bricks.