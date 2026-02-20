Pinnal: Divya Nayar’s contemporary Bharatanatyam recital weaves resilience and sisterhood

After that Divya threw herself into the project to make her vision come true. “Once you have an idea, it needs incubation, be it research, study and reflection. I spent time thinking about what story I wanted Pinnal to tell. The goddess kept returning to me, but I didn’t want to create something centred solely on the goddess, as that can easily become stereotypical and overly feminine. Instead, I began thinking about the braid as a symbol. It is often associated with beauty or Indian culture, but what if it meant more? A braid is strong; we braid rope and twine to make them sturdier. What if it symbolised resilience?”

This was also the time when Divya had taken the plunge into Devi Mahatmyam (a philosophical text) and was drawn to the concept of the Saptamatrikas (seven mothers representing the shaktis of seven deities). “Each goddess embodies distinct qualities, beyond the visual imagery of multiple arms and weapons. I began wondering whether other cultures or philosophies had similar archetypes. During my reading, I came across the idea of seven female archetypes, that each woman carries within her an innate tendency at different times, be it a mother, warrior, lover, seeker, rebel, poet or survivor. The parallels with the Saptamatrikas fascinated me. When I reflected on my own life, I realised I am never just one of these. At different stages, I have been one, or a combination, of many.I thought that would be an interesting idea to explore through dance. Then I wondered, “How would each archetype use the braid?” If she is a warrior, the braid becomes her weapon. For the poet, it becomes her metaphorical turban, a symbol of intellect and education, much like Bharatiyar’s call for women’s empowerment. For the seeker, it transforms into an ektara, like Meera Bai singing her devotional songs. For the survivor, it becomes a bandage. Thus, the pinnal functions as an active prop throughout the performance, celebrating these seven archetypes. In essence, that is what Pinnal is about.”

Though Pinnal premiered in Ahmedabad last September, as it was commissioned by Abhi Vyakti for the City Arts Project, this will be its first performance in Chennai. “I am looking forward to it, though I am slightly nervous. Chennai audiences are accustomed to seeing traditional performances from the Dakshina Repertory and me. This work is more contemporary. I have gently pushed and stretched my classical vocabulary, even experimenting with the soundscape. Some conversations naturally become global and contemporary without conscious effort. Yet the roots remain firmly grounded in the traditional language I have trained in. I am excited to see how Chennai responds.”

`500. February 22, 8 pm

At Bharata Kalanjali, Taramani.

