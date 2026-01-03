PastForward: Danseuse Madhu Nataraj continues to define how Bengaluru moves…

Madhu Nataraj has been one of the most quietly radical forces in Indian dance. A kathak exponent, contemporary choreographer, artistic director and restless explorer of movement, she occupies a rare cultural position: deeply rooted in tradition while fearlessly stretching the boundaries of form.

Madhu Nataraj talks about her two love stories — dance and Bengaluru!

In Bengaluru — her chosen home and artistic laboratory — Madhu has helped shape an entire generation’s understanding of both kathak and contemporary dance, becoming as much a custodian of legacy as a maker of new worlds.