Aishwarya Verma’s solo Kathak work Raktabha explores the many shades of red and womanhood

Two-and-a-half decades later, Aishwarya stands as one of Delhi’s most respected Kathak practitioners. She has performed across India and internationally, appeared in the Indian Musical Broadway production of Mughal-e-Azam, and built her own dance institution, Aaharyam Nrityashaala Dance Foundation and Educational Trust, which grew from two students to over 150 now. “Today, Kathak is not just my profession. It has become my way of expressing myself and understanding life,” she says.

Now she brings Raktabha, her solo Kathak production, to Chennai for the first time. The production, which began as a single colour in a larger institute showcase, has grown into a full-length, four-segment performance exploring the many dimensions of the colour red. “Raktabha means the red radiance,” she explains. “The idea began in 2024 when I was choreographing a house production called Saptarang—the seven colours of the rainbow— where I chose red for myself.”

What started as an exploration of red through nature — the dramatic pull of a crimson sunset, the commanding presence of a woman in red—deepened into something far more layered. “As I explored further, I realised that red is more than just beauty. It actually represents strength, courage, sacrifice, anger, motherhood, divinity, and most importantly, power. A woman carries all these emotions within her. So Raktabha became a journey through the many shades of feminine energy.”