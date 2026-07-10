Aishwarya Verma’s solo Kathak work Raktabha explores the many shades of red and womanhood

Before Aishwarya Verma ever chose Kathak, Kathak chose her. Or rather, her mother did.
Born in Lucknow—a city known for its rich culture and rich art and cultural heritage —her mother grew up watching legendary Kathak artistes perform live. Those memories never left. “She always told people that if she had a daughter, she wanted her to learn this beautiful art form. And luckily, I was the first child,” Aishwarya recalls. So at six years old, before she could fully understand what she was being handed, she was enrolled. The dream was her mother’s. The rest became hers.
Two-and-a-half decades later, Aishwarya stands as one of Delhi’s most respected Kathak practitioners. She has performed across India and internationally, appeared in the Indian Musical Broadway production of Mughal-e-Azam, and built her own dance institution, Aaharyam Nrityashaala Dance Foundation and Educational Trust, which grew from two students to over 150 now. “Today, Kathak is not just my profession. It has become my way of expressing myself and understanding life,” she says.
Now she brings Raktabha, her solo Kathak production, to Chennai for the first time. The production, which began as a single colour in a larger institute showcase, has grown into a full-length, four-segment performance exploring the many dimensions of the colour red. “Raktabha means the red radiance,” she explains. “The idea began in 2024 when I was choreographing a house production called Saptarang—the seven colours of the rainbow— where I chose red for myself.”
What started as an exploration of red through nature — the dramatic pull of a crimson sunset, the commanding presence of a woman in red—deepened into something far more layered. “As I explored further, I realised that red is more than just beauty. It actually represents strength, courage, sacrifice, anger, motherhood, divinity, and most importantly, power. A woman carries all these emotions within her. So Raktabha became a journey through the many shades of feminine energy.”
Each of the four segments is distinct in mood and composition —the audience moves from the magnetic allure of the woman in red to the fierce energy of the divine, to the tenderness of ritual, and more. Between segments, there are brief pauses, intentionally built in. “As a dancer, you need to get into that mood to get into each character and that requires a breathing space,” she explains.
Raktabha has already travelled to Bengaluru and Paris, where Aishwarya performed to an entirely French audience. “It was quite challenging to perform in front of a foreign crowd, but it was a milestone for me. They actually felt related.” Chennai, a city long rooted in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, presents its own particular energy. “I am nervous and excited,” she admits ahead of her upcoming performance in the city.
INR 699. On July 11. 7 pm onwards. At Art Kin Centre, Alwarpet.
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