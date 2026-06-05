Through Draupadi’s eyes: Madhulita Mohapatra reimagines the Mahabharata in Odishi

An Indian epic gets an important staging this week through the lens of one of its most defining characters. Presented through the revered dance form of odishi, Draupadi’s Mahabharata… the epic that began with her — is an upcoming staging by city-based dansuese and odishi exponent Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe, the Nrityantar Dance Ensemble. The retelling of this vast story is all set to present the myriad emotions associated with the character alongside the movements and the classical rhythms that will blend seamlessly with the narrative. Madhulita joins us ahead of the staging to walk us her journey from conception to production.