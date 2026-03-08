Padma Shri Shashadhar Acharya on preserving the ancient art of Seraikella Chhau

A

At the NCPA, we presented Seraikella Chhau, structuring the performance around five thematic pieces. As is our tradition, we began with an invocation — a prayer seeking divine blessings for a successful performance and requesting the audience to watch with care and attention. This opening piece was titled Jatra Ghat Subharam Karna.

The second item, performed in the Seraikella Chhau style, was Ratri, inspired by the Ratri Sukta of the Rig Veda. In this hymn, night is revered as Mahamaya Durga, both fearsome and serene. While our gurus drew upon the original Vedic narrative, they interpreted it in a contemporary context, which is a distinctive feature of Seraikella Chhau. Night was portrayed as a maternal force, with three symbolic presences—evening, night and the moon. As dusk falls, night arrives; with night comes the moon, bringing peace and joy. Rather than simply representing darkness through blackout, the Gurus illustrated how, in Hindu households, women light lamps and blow the conch at dusk, invoking protection and harmony. The moon symbolised all living beings — humans, animals and birds — resting peacefully in the lap of Mother Night. At dawn, as the morning breeze stirs, night gently withdraws.

The third presentation depicted a lesser-known episode of Radha and Krishna. Radha grows jealous of Krishna’s flute, wishing to learn its secret. The flute explains the suffering it endured — cut from bamboo, hollowed, burned — before touching Krishna’s lips. Through this metaphor, the depth of devotion and love was conveyed.

The fourth piece, Kacha Devayani, drawn from the Mahabharata, tells of Kacha learning sacred knowledge from Devayani’s father, only to deceive her. Her grief culminates in a curse, rendered in the spirit of Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant farewell imagery.

The penultimate work, Chandrabhaga, portrayed a tragic tale involving Surya and Kamadeva, ending in sacrifice and remorse.

The final piece celebrated Vasanta, spring, depicted as the stirring of love and renewal in nature and in the hearts of lovers.