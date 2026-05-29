Malavika Sarukkai‘s Beeja Earth Seed pushes classical dance into new territory

Trees, she says, have long been recurring presences in her choreography — appearing, disappearing and re-emerging across several decades of work. But here, nature is no backdrop. It becomes protagonist, philosopher and witness. Unlike conventional narrative structures centred on human experience, Beeja Earth Seed shifts attention towards what the dancer calls ‘subaltern voices.’ A fawn and doe become emotional anchors. Birds, trees and creatures emerge with tenderness and agency. “The human being is always centre stage and takes the limelight,” she says. “I wanted to shift this and say, no, there’s another life out there,” she elucidates.