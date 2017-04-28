Sam Smith might make comeback with Clean Bandit

Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith is reportedly working with British electronic music group Clean Bandit.



According to dailystar.co.uk, Smith is teaming up with the Rockabye hitmakers on a follow up to his mega-selling In The Lonely Hour album.



Smith has had at least one writing session with the band so far.



But Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson didn't reveal much when asked how the sessions went.



He said: "That's interesting, where did you hear that?"



Smith has been a Clean Bandit fan for years but hopes of an earlier collaboration were destroyed when ex-violinist Neil Amin-Smith criticised him.



Neil said the Grammy winner's James Bond song The writing's on the wall was "just a flaccid copy of (Michael Jackson's) Earth song".



The violinist has since quit the line-up and a source said: "That opened the door again."