Popular city-based DJ, Kartik Shekar has become a well-known name in the past few months. He has played at exclusive gigs in the city at venues like Prism, Lé Vantage Café and Gigglewater in the city and Summer House Cafe in Delhi. Kartik dabbles in genres like progressive house and melodic techno and performed with producers and artists like Tim Engelhardt, Fur Coat and Denis Horvat. He tells us about some of the top tracks that one can expect when he is behind the console during his New Year eve gigs are:

Brian Cid, Adisyn - Lions Gate

Innellea - Visionquest

Vridian - Knowbot

Marino Canal, Miguel Payda - Hidden Eyes

Denis Horvat - Tajna

Kartik is also positive about emerging trends. “It's amazing to see the whole country has progressed into an incredible space of having so many international artists and festivals while also integrating our homegrown talent. I see big things in the future for India and especially Hyderabad.”

Catch him live on December 31 at Lé Vantage Café Bar along with Abhishek Srivastav.