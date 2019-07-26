"There seems to be a cultural renaissance brewing on a global level": Ustad Zakir Hussain on world music today

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain returns to Bengluru after a gap of two years. This time, to launch Indian Music Experience (a museum dedicated to music), with legendary jazz pianist Louiz Banks. The museum features over 200 rare musical instruments, learning spaces, a performance area, and interactive installations.



“The evening promises to be a walk through of music from all over the globe. We will cover not just jazz and world music, but also Indian music,” says Hussain. The duo will be joined by other stellar musicians — Gino Banks on drums, Sanjay Divecha on guitar and Sheldon D’ Silva on bass. “It’s all original Indo jazz fusion music composed by me and arranged by the band,” reveals Louiz.

The two artistes actually share a long history and are part of a world music band, Crosscurrents. Hussain’s contribution to world music is no secret. His collaboration with John McLaughlin in 1974 resulted in the fusion band Shakti, which was a pioneering force in the genre. And when Mickey Hart, drummer of Grateful Dead, invited him to be part of his album, Planet Drum, it won him the 1992 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album, the first Grammy awarded in the category.

Louiz Banks



Speaking about fusion, Hussain feels that musically, the world is starting to seamlessly merge. “Indian musicians have not only excelled in their chosen art form, they have also established themselves in all genres of music as a force to reckon with. Similarly, musicians in other parts of the world are also crossing over and becoming familiar with more than just the music they grew up playing. There seems to be a cultural renaissance brewing on a global level and it is a wondrous time to be making music in.” Hussain says that while he has not had a chance to visit the museum yet, he is delighted to play at the launch. “This is an exclusive museum that honours Indian music and musicians. I am very impressed with what I have seen so far and I am looking forward to personally pay a visit,” he concludes. At the event, the virtuoso will also be donating a set of his tablas to the museum.

