Gear up to enjoy an e-concert and interaction by the iconic musician Karsh Kale from the comfort of your home. One can register online for this show titled, Live from HQ featuring Karsh Kale. The Indo-American musician and record producer is known for his tracks for Gully Boy and one of the most iconic names in the alternative music. The 45-year-old musician posted on Instagram “I’ll be live from home answering some questions and sharing some stories and perhaps playing some tune,” said the UK-born record producer. The celebrated musician is also known for his collaborations with Anoushka Shankar, Nora Jones, Sting and the late maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar.