Popular urban fusion band Sharma and the Besharams (SATB), led by vocalist Vasuda Sharma, has teamed up with artistes MC Siddu and Bunny 420 from The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) to launch their first ever collaboration Jazbaa.

The reprise version is an ode to the will and spirit of resilience powerfully conveyed through the medium of Hip-Hop and urban music. The music video, directed and produced by SATB Front-woman Vasuda Sharma, features the Youngblood talents as the lead rap artists along with the agile B-Boy artiste and dancer Vikram and his crew (from TDDP). Kuhu Malla and Arjun T. Bhardwaj have provided cinematography and editing and animation respectively.

"We had an amazing time working with MC Siddu and Bunny 420. They are talented, young and promising rappers," says front woman Vasuda of SATB.

The song highlights the struggle and adversities that one must face in achieving their dreams. Its electric, up-beat and unapologetic attitude perfectly conveys the message that - life is never easy and failure truly is the key to success. The vocals and fusion music provided by SATB seamlessly complements the energetic delivery and flow of TDDP rap artistes.