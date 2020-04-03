COVID-19 may be shutting all the concerts, but these artistes won’t be stopped! With JioSaavn’s new Live Anywhere initiative, enjoy the music of these homegrown artistes from your home. They will take to the virtual stage for 20 to 30-minute sets on JioSaavn’s Facebook Live on 7 pm. After the Facebook Live performances, the audio recording of each session will be hosted as an album for streaming within the JioSaavn app. “100% of the revenue generated from these streams will go directly to the artist. Additionally, while the live streams will be free, fans will be given a ‘pay what you want’ option through Insider,” a press release said.

“We’re delivering the closest thing to an in-person live performance you can get. It will feel like the artist is in your living room.” Rishi Malhotra - CoFounder and CEO at JioSaavn said, adding, “And there’s no doubt we could all use a little more music in our living rooms right now. Our hope is to provide something for people to look forward to as they stay home, while also supporting independent artists through an immensely challenging time for the entire music industry. Live music brings joy to millions of people around the world, and while we don’t claim to replace a real life, physical experience, we think we can capture moments of that joy online. We will be engaging with artists around the world to be a part of 'JioSaavn Live Anywhere'."

Here is the schedule:

3 April - Tejas Menon

4 April - Ankur Tewari

5 April - Palash Sen

8 April - Nikhita Gandhi

10 April - Dhruv Vishwanath

11 April - Taba Chake