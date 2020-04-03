EVER SINCE THE American DJ D-Nice started hosting Club Quarantine on his Instagram account — which reached over 1 lakh viewers, including the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey — city DJs are also turning living rooms into virtual party zones. Going live from their social media handles, these music ninjas are mixing tracks to connect with their fans and keep them entertained.

DJ Donnaa

Adding a little joy to people’s lives has its own rewards, and Prerona Chatterjee, who goes by the moniker DJ Donna behind the console, wants to do it with her melodious craft. Melody mixed with progressive house being her favourite, this DJ usually starts her gigs with this genre. Already going live on her Facebook page every Friday, the Behala girl, who has 16 years of experience in the industry, is here to entertain her fans. “Everyone is stuck at home and have different emotions burdening their mind. These are trying times, and if I can bring a bit of joy in people’s lives and entertain them with my music, then why not.” Donna also informs us that she will surprise her fans with more genres in the coming weeks.

Where: Instagram @deejaydonnaa

When: 9 pm onwards on Friday.

Genre: Progressive House.

DJ Girish Wadhwani

A thorough entertainer, DJ Girish, in a candid chat, tells us that he is missing the stage and performing for his audience at prime locations both in the city and outside. With a wide fan base built over 20 years, Girish Wadhwani, who is the head resident DJ and programmer at M Bar Kitchen and its subsidiary companies, is making the most of this 21-day lockdown to create fresh mixes for his patrons. Another reason for him to connect to his fans is the wave of gloomy news on social media. “You open Facebook and it’s filled with depressing news about COVID-19 and it’s spreading negativity. I hope the music I play lightens up people’s moods and helps them during this period of quarantine,” says Girish, who has been the official DJ of team Kolkata Knight Riders from 2012 to 2015, and also represents India at Rucus Avenue Radio in Los Angeles.

Where: Facebook @Girish Wadhwani

When: Tentatively 10 to 11 pm on Saturdays.

Genre: Bollywood, R&B and Hip-Hop.

DJ Dippy

“Music has no religion,” states DJ Dippy aka Joypreet Singh Bindra with a sense of firmness in his voice. “Music is the only antidote in this testing time,” the hardcore Bollywood DJ adds. The Head Resident DJ and programmer of Five Mad Men in Sector V, Dippy plans to offer a good mix of genres, catering to the tastes of a wider audience. “At a club, the crowd is different and since people will be tuning in from the comfort of their homes, music enthusiasts from all age groups will be joining in. Hence, the set has to be popular and something that anyone can connect with,” says the 35-year-old DJ, who loves reviving old remixes, and will be melding Punjabi and English commercial tunes. Where: Facebook @dippy.bindra

When: 9 pm onwards on Saturday.

Genre: Punjabi and Bollywood hits.

DJ Steve

This passionate resident DJ of Pub 13 plans to fill everyone’s hearts with music in times of distress. And DJ Steve will not be playing live just once, but thrice a week, so that you can let your hair down and take a break from all the negativity. “People are scared of losing jobs, not having an adequate supply of essentials at home, beside the fear of the virus, which is a constant source of worry. Hence, I am going live to make my friends, family and fans happy and alleviate their tension with music,” says a thoughtful Steven Gomes, who also plans to put out interactive one-hour sessions. Where: Facebook @Stevengomesofficial

When: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 7.30 pm.

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap, Commercial Pop & Bollywood.

DJ Aaditya

The resident DJ of Tantra at The Park Hotel aims to put a smile on people’s faces through his music, in this time of a global crisis. “People are not just tense because of the pandemic, but they are also bored at home with little or no option to step out. I want to quell their fears and lift their spirits with some good music,” says Aaditya Singh Chowhan aka DJ Aaditya, who is known for his commercial music and EDM, and has over 15 years of experience under his belt. The 28-year-old DJ, who wants to keep playing music till his last breath, like his 77-year-old Australia-born idol DJ Raja Ram, is set to present a two-hour set with fresh Bollywood hits.

Where: Facebook @Aaditya Singh Chowhan

When: Tentatively 9 to 11 pm on Saturdays.

Genre: Bollywood and EDM.