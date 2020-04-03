Canadian rapper, Drake, drops a new video for his song, Toosie Slide. The R&B, hip-hop song sees him wearing a mask and dancing alone in his mansion and down a street, very topical, we think! Considering most of the world is currently under a lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Drake has always been a hit with fans for the viral dance moves in his videos (remember the In My Feelings challenge?). Now the new song, Toosie Slide is no different. In the song the rapper gives instructions on how we can dance with him.



The song goes “Gotta dance, but it’s really on some street sh*t/I’ma show you how to get it" And, “It go right foot up, left foot slide/Left foot up, right foot slide/Basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide.” the dance is already going viral!

Watch the video here: