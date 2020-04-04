Before there was Linkin Park, Chester Bennington helmed his first grunge band Grey Daze. Now, three years after the singer/songwriter's death the band has released a new single titled Sometimes, that was written by Chester when he was 18. The song is the third single from the band's latest album, Amends.

The single released alongside a music video that shows the recording of a woman calling Chester, saying she’s going through a hard time. The clip proceeds to show Bennington’s lyrics comforting her. “Maybe things will get better, maybe things will look brighter,” he sings in the chorus of the sing that was originally written in 1994. And over moody strumming, he offers, “Sometimes people surprise you.”

Before the singer’s death by suicide in 2017, he had reconnected with his former bandmates and had concocted a plan to re-record the group’s hard-to-find back catalogue. The group’s drummer, Sean Dowdell, decided recently to move forward with the project and he and his bandmates cut new music to Bennington’s vocals for what will be Amends, an album whose release date was pushed back to June 26th amid coronavirus concerns.

“Chester was already a masterful lyricist at the age of 18, when he wrote this song (which was initially recorded when he was 21),” Dowdell said in a statement about “Sometimes.” “I’ve said this in prior interviews but this is one of those songs that when I hear it now, I recognize the pain Chester was living with even more acutely now that I’m an adult. As so many of Chester’s lyrics do, this message in this song, that bad things happen and that things will get better, resonates in an entirely different way with the current crisis we are all living through, and brings a message of hope.”

Listen to the song here.