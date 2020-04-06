He waited eight years for releasing song, but the wait seems to have been worth it. Anuv Jain, the 25-year-old soft/pop rock musician from Ludhiana, has released a new track called Maula, which he had penned when he was 17 years old.

The vocals beautifully articulate his twin sister’s feelings when their father passed away a few years ago. It meticulously showcases emotions of hope, sadness, love, and heartbreak. Maula describes the feeling of missing someone, not having them in your life anymore and waiting for them to come back.

“When we lose someone very close to us, the world moves on but we still continue to live with the person in our hearts. These memories might even give us greater comfort than anyone else’s actual physical presence and make us consider giving up anything to get them for a few more moments. I have tried to translate this exact feeling into words, to make the listener ponder over the helplessness of an individual who faces such a tragedy. This song is really close to my heart as it is associated with my father. It expresses longing in the loveliest of way,” says Anuv Jain

Maula is Anuv’s fourth song following the earlier tracks like Baarishein, Ocean, and Riha.

You can watch the video on YouTube or stream /download it here.