Lady Gaga gave us a sneak peek into the cover art of her new album, Chromatica. The cover looks sci-fi and steampunk inspired, and Billboard magazine described it as "Mad Max: Fury Road meets Alien". The art has Lady Gaga wearing a futuristic armor and spikey high heed boots. the singer is also sporting pink hair.

The sixth studio album was slated to release in April but has now been pushed back due to the COVID 19 outbreak. Stupid Love was released as the album's lead single on February 28, 2020. The accompanying music video, directed by Daniel Askill, was released alongside the song on February 28.



Here is what the Star in Born actress posted on her Instagram

